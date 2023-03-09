Geneva County Schools receive new buses with air conditioning

After almost a year of waiting, Geneva County Schools received five buses equipped with with air conditioning, radio, and cameras for the children's safety.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Out with the old, and in with the new.

The Geneva County Board of Education recently received five new buses to replace older buses in their fleet.

These buses are equipped with air conditioning, a radio, and cameras to keep an eye on the kids while they are riding.

“The board and I made a commitment that any bus we purchased would have air conditioning,” said Becky Birdsong, Superintendent of Geneva County Board of Education. “Some kids are on the bus an hour or hour and a few minutes every day at least, so this will help them be more comfortable in the summer months.”

These buses were ordered nearly a year ago but were only recently delivered due to a back order issue.

Superintendent Birdsong says the district hopes to continue replacing buses that are over 10 years old with newer, more effective buses.

