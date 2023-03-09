Former Sen. Shelby to be honored at Alabama Statehouse Thursday

Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby will be honored before a joint session of the Alabama Legislature at 10 a.m. Thursday. The announcement was made on the House floor Wednesday.

WSFA 12 News will carry it live on our website and app.

Shelby retired this year after more than 50 years in politics, serving the past 36 years in the U.S. Senate.

He was succeeded in the Senate by Katie Britt, who used to be his chief of staff.

