A few showers today

SYNOPSIS - Quiet this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We have a slight chance of a few showers this afternoon but better rain chances come in tomorrow. The SPC has most of the Wiregrass under a level 1 for some stronger storms but overall the chance is low we might see a few gusty winds with a storm or two but that’s it. We will see a very nice Saturday before our next system on Sunday. We will watch this one for some gusty winds as well but overall our threat for severe weather is low with this one as well. Behind the cold front we will cool off for most of next week with a night or two in the upper 30s..

TODAY - Partly sunny, a shower or two. High near 77°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 63°. Winds S 5-10 mph 10%

TOMORROW - Showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 76°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Sunny. Low: 47° High: 74° 0%

SUN: Showers and thunderstorms. Low: 53° High: 80° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 74° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 76° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

