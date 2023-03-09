Dowd set to shine bright in All-Star Game

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The honors continue to pour in for Dothan Wolves star Thomas Dowd.

The 6′8″ senior forward was chosen for the AHSAA squad for the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic. He is one of just 12 boys that will represent the state of Alabama.

Dowd averaged a double-double statistically in his senior year, with 18.5 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game.

The All-Star Game, which happens on Saturday, March 11 at the Mitchell Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, AL, is loaded with talent, with several players participating having already signed to play Division One basketball and nearly all of them committed to play college ball next season.

