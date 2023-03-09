On the dotted line: Pitchford inks with Rose-Hulman

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Another key piece in the Houston Academy Raiders’ undefeated 2022 regular season in football is off the board.

Will Pitchford has signed to play at the next level and will suit up for the Rose-Hulman Fighting Engineers.

It will be a big adjustment for the senior, who made a position change this year as he went from H-back to tight end.

Pitchford is hoping to play tight end, linebacker and long snapper when he officially goes to the next level..

”(It’s a dream come true,” said Pitchford. “I mean, I’ve been thinking about it since I was a kid throwing the ball to myself in the yard, just running up the score on imaginary opponents. (It’s) just so surreal, really. I’m just truly blessed to be in this position.”

