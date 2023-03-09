Dale County kicks off 7th annual fair

Family and friends are invited to come out and have fun at the 7th annual Dale County Fair!
By Sydney Wallace
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There’s a reason some may call conditions like these “fair weather.”

Dale County is inviting family and friends to come out and have fun at their 7th annual county fair.

The fair started Tuesday and runs through March 11.

It will feature a variety of events and attractions from livestock shows to visits from the Transformers Autobots.

Fair organizers encourage the community to join in on the good food and family fun.

President of the Dale County Fair Paul Marini loves his job and what the fair does for the community.

“We have non-profit vendors out here raising money. We have all kinds of awareness. It’s just a place for families to gather, which is the biggest point,” Marini said.

Admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Handstamps will be $18.

