City of Enterprise backs expansion of Highway 167

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The first real steps to widening a major Wiregrass road are underway.

The Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission is conducting a study.

They are asking for the community’s input on if a lane expansion of Highway 167 is needed.

“This is the first stage of this process. This is a feasibility study,” executive director of the commission told News4. “But then just to receive the comment from folks on what benefit or what issue might it create in their lives.”

The first public forum was held in Enterprise. Mayor Cooper believes the proposed expansion is positive.

“It would be a little more safer than what it is now,” he said. “Now, really and truly, especially this time of year if you get out there on 167 it gets to be dangerous.”

A road is being built off of Highway 167 for the new veteran’s home that is under construction.

“You’re going to have a lot of people coming to visit their relatives, you’re going to have people bringing supplies, whether it be food or clothing,” Mayor Cooper said.

The feasibility study takes in to account what the people in the area think of the idea before it comes to fruition.

“This allows people to get in on the ground floor of something that will be multiple years in the future,” Farmer explained. “And kind of provide that input in the beginning.

Farmer expects the official plans to be released before the end of the year.

A second public forum is happening in Hartford at Wiregrass Electric Cooperative next Tuesday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.