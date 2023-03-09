Alex Murdaugh appeals ruling, sentencing for murder conviction

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh has appealed the ruling and sentencing after he was found guilty on two murder charges.

A jury found Murdaugh guilty for killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul. He was sentenced to two life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman on Friday, March 3.

In a court document dated March 9, Murdaugh has appealed his conviction and sentencing. This step was anticipated as his defense attorneys mentioned after the trail they expected to appeal within 10 days.

