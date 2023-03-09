Alex Murdaugh appeals ruling, sentencing for murder conviction

Alex Murdaugh professes his innocence during sentencing
Alex Murdaugh professes his innocence during sentencing
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh has appealed the ruling and sentencing after he was found guilty on two murder charges.

A jury found Murdaugh guilty for killing his wife, Maggie and son, Paul. He was sentenced to two life sentences by Judge Clifton Newman on Friday, March 3.

In a court document dated March 9, Murdaugh has appealed his conviction and sentencing. This step was anticipated as his defense attorneys mentioned after the trail they expected to appeal within 10 days.

