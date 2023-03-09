Alabama officials working to prevent train derailments

There was a train car derailment near County Road 37 and Old Selma Road in Lowndesboro on Feb. 27, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Like in many states, some Alabama trains carry hazardous materials from county to county. It is the Alabama Public Service Commission’s job to make sure it’s done right.

“We take it very seriously,” said the commission’s president, Twinkle Cavanaugh. “Derailments do happen. They happen in Alabama.”

Just last week, two CSX rail cars derailed in Lowndesboro. The company says no one was hurt and there were no leaks or spills.

Some derailments are more severe. Last month, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, causing toxic chemicals to leak.

“My heart breaks for the people in East Palestine,” Cavanaugh said. “We do not want that to happen here in Alabama, and we will do everything we can to prevent that from happening.”

The number of train derailments is on the decline in Alabama. There were 24 derailments in 2022 versus about 40 the previous year, according to the APSC.

Out of an abundance of caution, work is still being done to prevent derailments. The commission says they do thorough inspections of railroad tracks. They say there are more than 3,000 miles of track in Alabama.

The APSC focuses its efforts in problematic areas. They have found 90% of derailments happen in the same few spots. They also collaborate with train companies.

“We do work with the companies when we find something wrong, and we are able to use the federal guidelines to fine the companies if we find something wrong,” Cavanaugh said.

This is an effort to keep train companies in check so disasters can be avoided in Alabama.

