Women across the country return to the workforce after numbers fall due to pandemic challeneges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a wave of women across the country left their jobs. Now those women are heading back to work.

Mieke Thomeere is an associate professor of Sociology at UAB. She said most single-parent households are women, and many women are the primary child caretakers in the house. So when schools and daycare closed, many women stayed home with their kids.

“We saw men and women leave the workforce because of furloughs and being laid off and those sorts of things but we especially saw a wave of women leave because of child care.”

Now those numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels. Thomeere said the reason includes finances, stability in childcare and an abundance of job openings in women-dominated fields, like nursing or teaching.

“We’re seeing employers do bonuses and better wages and just really trying to push to get people to come into those jobs even though we know those jobs are exhausting and have high burnout rates and those sorts of things.”

While wages have gone up for some jobs over the last few years, the pay gap between men and women still remains.

“Right now in the US, it’s about 82 cents on the dollar for women. In Alabama, it’s less than that, 77 cents or so. We have one of the largest pay gaps in the country,” said Thomeere.

Thomeere said the pay gap increases when women become mothers. She said reducing discrimination, household changes and a lower cost of childcare could reduce that gap.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.