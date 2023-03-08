Volunteer shortage leading to struggling fire departments nationwide

Nearly 85% of fire stations nationwide are mostly volunteer based, according to the US Fire...
Nearly 85% of fire stations nationwide are mostly volunteer based, according to the US Fire Administration.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Imagine calling the fire department, and nobody answers the phone, leaving your home to be caught in a blaze.

While many fire departments are currently active, it is mainly because people are willing to volunteer their time.

According to the United States Fire Administration, 78% of fire departments in the state of Alabama are completely volunteer-based.

In Slocomb, there are a few paid positions at the fire station, but most are serving for free.

“We rely on those volunteers to respond especially to structure fires and serious motor vehicle accidents because it requires so much more manpower to allow those incidents to be managed safely,” said Kyle Hovey, Slocomb fire chief.

This isn’t just an Alabama issue; this is a nationwide problem. 85% of fire stations throughout the US are majority volunteers.

There are many restrictions that keep departments from allowing certain volunteers. Some of these restrictions are due to physical constraints.

“There’s a large number of training requirements that obviously they have to have, so they can perform the service when they are out on the streets,” said Hovey. “We want to make sure they are trained and they have the self confidence that they know in their heart, they can do the job and properly take care of the people in that accident or the victim of a housefire.”

Many stations also struggle to find volunteers who are willing to sacrifice so much time to the department for free.

“With the time management these days, people having to work two or three jobs to make ends meet, it’s understandably hard for people to find time to volunteer,” said Hovey. “We understand that totally.”

While many stations are up and moving now, Chief Hovey says it is time for a change.

“The tax structure right now is not set up to fund paid firefighters and EMTs in most towns, but due to this critical volunteer shortage, our elected officials do need to look at and consider future funding sources to make that happen,” said Hovey.

Geneva County is planning to host a meeting May 4 to discuss the funding for public safety throughout the county.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal
Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law...
15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy

Latest News

Members of the Alabama House of Representatives meet for the first day of the 2023 legislative...
Gov. Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into special session
Imagine calling the fire department, but no one answers the phone. With a lack of volunteers,...
Volunteer firefighter shortage across the nation
Dothan's mayor will head to Montgomery this week to share his thoughts on a possible grocery...
Grocery tax repeal hot topic, Dothan mayor reacts
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast March 7, 2023