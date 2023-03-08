Tractor trailer collides with another, driver arrested for theft

A man is in custody on a theft charge after he hit a tractor trailer on the road.
A man is in custody on a theft charge after he hit a tractor trailer on the road.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A driver is in custody after troopers say he hit a tractor trailer in Okaloosa County.

On early Wednesday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said a 49-year-old man was traveling west in a tractor trailer, in the outside lane of Interstate 10, near mile marker 67.

Meanwhile, another tractor trailer was stopped ahead of the north shoulder. Officials say the driver of the second trailer had stepped away from his truck and was not inside it.

At some point, FHP troopers say the driver failed to maintain its lane and ran into the back of the stopped trailer. The outside lane was shut down due to the crash while the crews worked to open the roadway.

The driver reportedly also had a warrant out of Jackson County for grand theft of at least $5,000 and trespassing on cultivated farm land. He was transported to the Okaloosa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
Antonio Zy'Keith Turner of Dothan
DPD: 1 nabbed in weekend bar shooting
Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address

Latest News

Jeremy Taylor
Court documents: Sister paid escaped Morgan County inmate $160 after helping him escape
Mobile Fire-Rescue working large fire on platform on Mobile River.
Mobile Fire-Rescue working large fire on an oil platform on the Mobile River
Talking Wallace Community College Fine Arts Spring Showcase
Talking Wallace Community College Fine Arts Spring Showcase
Landmark Park talks about Spring Farm Day
Landmark Park talks about Spring Farm Day
Two collapse during Dothan traffic stop; revived with Narcan
Two collapse during Dothan traffic stop; revived with Narcan