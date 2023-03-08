Suspects collapse during Dothan traffic stop

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday after they collapsed during a Dothan traffic stop, apparently due to Fentanyl effects.

Officers administered NARCAN, a potentially life-saving substance that reverses opioid effects, after the suspect collapsed.

“An officer made a traffic violation stop and detained two individuals after observing indications of illegal drugs,” said Dothan Police Major Will Glover of the incident that happened near Southside Walmart.

He told News 4 the suspects—a man and woman--- who had been placed in two patrol cars became unresponsive and were administered NARCAN. They were transported to a Dothan hospital and are expected to survive.

“Inside their vehicle our officers found meth, marijuana, and pills believed to be laced with Fentanyl,” Major Glover said.

Two officers on the scene were medically checked but appeared to be fine.

The suspects, who have not been publicly identified face charges, per Glover.

