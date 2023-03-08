Rain Chances Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will return as we head into the latter portion of the week, with another rainmaker due late Sunday ahead of a strong cold front. Cooler than normal air will follow for much of next week, with a couple nights likely featuring lows in the 30s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, stray showers. High near 77°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds S at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 78° 50%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 47° High: 74° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms later. Low: 53° High: 80° 70%

MON: Mostly to partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 10%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 36° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

