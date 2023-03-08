Ozark’s new building on the block

A new farmer's market is set to be unveiled later this year in Dale County.
By Sydney Wallace
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new farmer’s market is set to be unveiled later this year in Dale County.

The new Ozark farmer’s market hopes to bring a fresh line of produce and bring new life to the community.

The facility will be located between the Ozark square shopping center and the first Ozark united Methodist church’s soon-to-be-built Kinsley Christina learning center.

Mayor Mark Blankenship is excited at the possibilities the new market will bring to the area and how will the community react to the new building on the block.

Mayor Blankenship says, “We hope to grow it to where it can be a full-time facililty. Where people come in and whatever produce they have or growing, and when I say that, it could be honey, other things besides corn and peas”.

The new farmers market will open this summer, and they are thrilled to share what it will bring to the community.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal
Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law...
15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy

Latest News

Some nifty art is on display during March, which the Dothan City Commission declared as Youth...
Dothan city commissioners declare March as "Youth Art Month"
A new farmer's market is set to be unveiled later this year in Dale County.
New farmer's market in the works for City of Ozark
Imagine calling the fire department, but no one answers the phone. With a lack of volunteers,...
Volunteer firefighter shortage across the nation
Nearly 85% of fire stations nationwide are mostly volunteer based, according to the US Fire...
Volunteer shortage leading to struggling fire departments nationwide