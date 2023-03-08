Ozark’s new building on the block

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new farmer’s market is set to be unveiled later this year in Dale County.

The new Ozark farmer’s market hopes to bring a fresh line of produce and bring new life to the community.

The facility will be located between the Ozark square shopping center and the first Ozark united Methodist church’s soon-to-be-built Kinsley Christina learning center.

Mayor Mark Blankenship is excited at the possibilities the new market will bring to the area and how will the community react to the new building on the block.

Mayor Blankenship says, “We hope to grow it to where it can be a full-time facililty. Where people come in and whatever produce they have or growing, and when I say that, it could be honey, other things besides corn and peas”.

The new farmers market will open this summer, and they are thrilled to share what it will bring to the community.

