Newton Public Library Museum preserves Dale County history

The Newton Public Library Museum is welcoming the community to its grand re-opening.
By Sydney Wallace
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Newton Public Library Museum is welcoming the community to its grand re-opening.

This two-story building began as the Baptist Collegiate Institute in 1922, and is where history continues to be made.

The library has served Dale County for decades and is excited to continue to share the town’s history and many more memories.

Amy Galletly says “We are re-opening the library and hoping to have all the services to people with needs we currently have public wi-fi available, and we have a computer lab”.

The library is looking forward to continuing their efforts in revamping the collection and preserving the town’s history.

They are back open for free museum tours.

