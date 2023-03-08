Newton Public Library Museum preserves Dale County history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Newton Public Library Museum is welcoming the community to its grand re-opening.

This two-story building began as the Baptist Collegiate Institute in 1922, and is where history continues to be made.

The library has served Dale County for decades and is excited to continue to share the town’s history and many more memories.

Amy Galletly says “We are re-opening the library and hoping to have all the services to people with needs we currently have public wi-fi available, and we have a computer lab”.

The library is looking forward to continuing their efforts in revamping the collection and preserving the town’s history.

They are back open for free museum tours.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.