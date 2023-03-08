Fort Benning to officially become Fort Moore on May 11

Fort Benning, Ga.
Fort Benning, Ga.(WGCL)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning will officially become Fort Moore during a ceremony at Doughboy Stadium on May 11.

The name change honors retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” and Julia Moore for their meaningful and lasting contributions to our soldiers, the Army, and the nation.

“There can be no better way to inspire the men and women who will train to defend our nation, and particularly to provide recognition to the widows of our Nation’s fallen, than to name our installation for a couple who exemplifies America’s highest standards of courage, character, and compassion — Hal and Julia Moore,” said Fort Benning’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard.

In addition to the installation name, the post is planning for the adjustment of multiple real property, buildings, and roads, as part of a multi-phased process to implement all approved recommendations of the Naming Commission, authorized by the NDAA, and directed by the Department of the Defense.

These changes will be completed by January 2024.

For more information about the legacy of Hal and Julia Moore, please visit www.fortmoore.com.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
Antonio Zy'Keith Turner of Dothan
DPD: 1 nabbed in weekend bar shooting
Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address

Latest News

Jeremy Taylor
Court documents: Sister paid escaped Morgan County inmate $160 after helping him escape
Mobile Fire-Rescue working large fire on platform on Mobile River.
Mobile Fire-Rescue working large fire on an oil platform on the Mobile River
Talking Wallace Community College Fine Arts Spring Showcase
Talking Wallace Community College Fine Arts Spring Showcase
Landmark Park talks about Spring Farm Day
Landmark Park talks about Spring Farm Day
Two collapse during Dothan traffic stop; revived with Narcan
Two collapse during Dothan traffic stop; revived with Narcan