Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal
Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law...
15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy

Latest News

Members of the Alabama House of Representatives meet for the first day of the 2023 legislative...
Gov. Ivey calls Alabama Legislature into special session
Dothan's mayor will head to Montgomery this week to share his thoughts on a possible grocery...
Grocery tax repeal hot topic, Dothan mayor reacts
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election
File Image: Alabama Statehouse
Alabama lawmakers to begin 2023 legislative session Tuesday