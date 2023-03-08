On the dotted line: McNamara signs with Hawks

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - A first at Dale County High School, as Liam McNamara becomes the first Warrior ever to sign an esports scholarship, as he heads to Huntingdon College.

