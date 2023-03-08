Dothan animal shelter a go despite $2.2 million increase

Thunderous applause echoed through Dothan City Hall on Tuesday after commissioners took a bold step to finance a desperately needed, ultra-modern animal shelter.
Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Executive Director Rachel Smith holds Riley, a canine proponent of...
Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Executive Director Rachel Smith holds Riley, a canine proponent of of a new Dothan shelter after commissioners unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Thunderous applause echoed through Dothan City Hall on Tuesday after commissioners took a bold step to finance a desperately needed, ultra-modern animal shelter.

“I can’t even put into words how happy we are today,” Rachel Smith reacted to the unanimous vote to enter into an agreement to provide financing.

Smith, executive director of Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Center, said the unanimous vote is among final hurdles for construction to begin on a 6.5-acre site along Hartford Highway.

Plans call for grooming rooms, medical spaces and areas where those considering adoption can get acquainted with pets.

The projected cost of the 21,500 square foot facility has increased since plans were announced, escalating from $8.5 million to $10.7 million. That increase is blamed on rising construction costs.

(Tuesday’s vote) told us that this is really going to happen and we’re going to get this done,” Smith told News 4.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding the city will provide land, up to $5 million, and finance construction costs without interest if that money comes from on-hand funds.

Wiregrass Pets is raising money on its own, some will come from Wiregrass Foundation, and other governments will donate.

The city will also shell out just north of another million to pay first year operational costs for the Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.

Smith said that construction should begin this year but said it is premature to pinpoint the exact date until the approval of a construction bid, and only then if 80 percent of funds Wiregrass Pet is raising are pledged.

The Center will onboard City of Dothan Animal Shelter employees and operate as an independent non-profit agency.

Current facilities are outdated and described as an embarrassment.

Related: 29 dogs mauled at Dothan Animal Shelter

Planning for the shelter began about 16 years ago and revived by retired Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in August.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal
Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law...
15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy

Latest News

A new farmer's market is set to be unveiled later this year in Dale County.
Ozark’s new building on the block
Some nifty art is on display during March, which the Dothan City Commission declared as Youth...
Dothan city commissioners declare March as "Youth Art Month"
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address
A new farmer's market is set to be unveiled later this year in Dale County.
New farmer's market in the works for City of Ozark