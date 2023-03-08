Dothan animal shelter a go despite $2.2 million increase

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Thunderous applause echoed through Dothan City Hall on Tuesday after commissioners took a bold step to finance a desperately needed, ultra-modern animal shelter.

“I can’t even put into words how happy we are today,” Rachel Smith reacted to the unanimous vote to enter into an agreement to provide financing.

Smith, executive director of Wiregrass Pets and Adoption Center, said the unanimous vote is among final hurdles for construction to begin on a 6.5-acre site along Hartford Highway.

Plans call for grooming rooms, medical spaces and areas where those considering adoption can get acquainted with pets.

The projected cost of the 21,500 square foot facility has increased since plans were announced, escalating from $8.5 million to $10.7 million. That increase is blamed on rising construction costs.

(Tuesday’s vote) told us that this is really going to happen and we’re going to get this done,” Smith told News 4.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding the city will provide land, up to $5 million, and finance construction costs without interest if that money comes from on-hand funds.

Wiregrass Pets is raising money on its own, some will come from Wiregrass Foundation, and other governments will donate.

The city will also shell out just north of another million to pay first year operational costs for the Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.

Smith said that construction should begin this year but said it is premature to pinpoint the exact date until the approval of a construction bid, and only then if 80 percent of funds Wiregrass Pet is raising are pledged.

The Center will onboard City of Dothan Animal Shelter employees and operate as an independent non-profit agency.

Current facilities are outdated and described as an embarrassment.

Planning for the shelter began about 16 years ago and revived by retired Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in August.

