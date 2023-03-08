Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A search warrant executed at a Henry County Highway 18 home resulted in the arrests of two people and recovery of numerous illegal drugs and weapons on Tuesday.

Charged are Debra K. Shirah, 57, and Robert M. Kennedy, 60, both from Newville.

“Investigators recovered approximately 16 grams of Fentanyl, 1055 grams of Marijuana, 15 grams of Methamphetamine, numerous types of illegally possessed pills, 23 firearms, and a large amount of US currency.” Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship said in a statement.

Shirah is charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute, 21 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Marijuana II, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Kennedy is charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute, 21 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of Marijuana II, and two counts of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both suspects are held without bond, pending a court appearance before Henry County District Judge Derek Peterson. They also face potential charges elsewhere, per Sheriff Blankenship.

Fentanyl is among the deadliest drugs, killing more than 70 thousands Americans in 2021, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

“I would like to commend the investigators with the Henry County Drug Task Force for their hard work on this case over the past two months,” Blakenship said. “Keeping deadly drugs like these off of our streets will continue to be a priority for my department. I would also like to thank ALEA’s Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) from Region B for their assistance with this case.”

This story will be updated with booking photos.

