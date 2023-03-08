Cooler this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - A weak cold front moved through overnight, this will drop our dewpoints for today and keep the airmass over the area dry. Afternoon highs will make it into the middle 70s today and tomorrow. Friday better rain chances come in, not looking at severe weather but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. The weekend looks nice with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Our next cold front is set to move through overnight Sunday into Monday right now the severe threat with this looks low but we will keep an eye on it. Next week will be cooler behind the front.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 75°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 76°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers. Low: 60° High: 78° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, rain late. Low: 50° High: 76° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, rain early. Low: 54° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 62° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

