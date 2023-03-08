Cooler this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - A weak cold front moved through overnight, this will drop our dewpoints for today and keep the airmass over the area dry. Afternoon highs will make it into the middle 70s today and tomorrow. Friday better rain chances come in, not looking at severe weather but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. The weekend looks nice with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Our next cold front is set to move through overnight Sunday into Monday right now the severe threat with this looks low but we will keep an eye on it. Next week will be cooler behind the front.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 75°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 54°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a few showers. High near 76°. Winds SE 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, showers. Low: 60° High: 78° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, rain late. Low: 50° High: 76° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, rain early. Low: 54° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 62° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 70° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.