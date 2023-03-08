Alabama native on Team Kelly for Season 23 of The Voice

D. Smooth will compete on season 23 of The Voice for Team Kelly.
D. Smooth will compete on season 23 of The Voice for Team Kelly.(NBC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama native D. Smooth was selected to be on Kelly Clarkson’s team on this season of The Voice.

Smooth, a 25-year-old Montgomery resident, was picked up to be on Team Kelly this past Monday night in his second attempt to make the show.

Smooth was about to take the stage during the season 21 “Blind Auditions” when the teams filled up and prevented him from ever being given a chance to showcase his talents.

However, Smooth stated that looking back now, he is grateful that he didn’t get a chance to perform at a time when he wasn’t giving his 100% to music.

Smooth grew up in the rural countryside near Birmingham, and his entire family lived on the same street. He says that he feels blessed that his family was close by to keep him grounded.

In high school, Smooth was a singer in the jazz band, but even though he loved his music, his primary focus was on sports. Now that he is back at “The Voice,” he is ready to give it his all.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
Antonio Zy'Keith Turner of Dothan
DPD: 1 nabbed in weekend bar shooting
Henry County, AL investigators recover numerous drugs and weapons at a home on March 7, 2023.
Deadly drugs, dangerous weapons found in Henry County: Sheriff
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Governor highlights business, education in State of the State address

Latest News

WTVY News4 Now
WATCH: News4 Now | What’s Trending?
The stingless sugarbag bee is one of Australia’s biggest pollinators.
Stingless bees hot new pet in Australia
Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie to participate in Ala. photo ID and voter registration drive
Mike Wolfe from History Channel's 'American Pickers' show was seen dining at Amor & Tacos in...
Mike from History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ visits Andalusia, Montgomery
.
Mike from 'American Pickers' eats lunch at Andalusia restaurant (Source: Tina & Chris Counts)