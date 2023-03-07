The United Way Meets Wiregrass Area Food Bank

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass United Way is partnering with many local non-profits in the area, one of those being the Wiregrass Area Food Bank. Both agencies met today with the food bank pitching their plans for funds in 2023.

The food bank serves numerous people in six Wiregrass counties, so these funds go a long way in giving back to the community. The United Way helps several non-profit organization to support their local communities that may need increasing necessities.

One of the former chairmen of the Wiregrass United Way says “Food is one of the main items a lot of people are needing food, shelter, clothing and what the agencies here in the wiregrass they’re providing that and along with the united way were making it happen for the Wiregrass area.”

The organization helps distribute funds to many organization across the Wiregrass that impact local communities.

