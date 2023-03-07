Pet of the Week: Wonderful Wendy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter joined News4 for Live at Lunch for our next segment of Pet of the Week.

Our Pet of the Week is a 9 month old lab/bully mix named Wendy.

Melissa Gideon told us she is very sweet but pretty standoffish at first until she gets to know someone. She gets along with her sister at the shelter and is very attentive to any handler that feed and take care of her.

Gideon said since she is young, would be a perfect pet of a family with children so they can grow up together and form a bond.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Wendy and adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.