Pet of the Week: Wonderful Wendy

Pet of the Week: Wonderful Wendy is a 9 month old lab/bully mix looking for a forever home to bloom in!
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Animal Shelter joined News4 for Live at Lunch for our next segment of Pet of the Week.

Our Pet of the Week is a 9 month old lab/bully mix named Wendy.

Melissa Gideon told us she is very sweet but pretty standoffish at first until she gets to know someone. She gets along with her sister at the shelter and is very attentive to any handler that feed and take care of her.

Gideon said since she is young, would be a perfect pet of a family with children so they can grow up together and form a bond.

If you are interested in finding additional information about Wendy and adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620 or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

