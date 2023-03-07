Mobile PD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Charles Street

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breaking this morning, police in Mobile are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Charles Street that has left one man dead.

Neighbors say they awoke to the sound of gunshots just after 6 a.m.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said the deceased was shot by an officer as police were executing a search warrant at a residence. He said the deceased is approximately 25 to 26 years old.

The chief said no other person was injured and that several people have been taken into custody following the shooting.

Prine said the deceased attempted to leave the house through a back window with a rifle. According to Prine, an officer shot the man and that officer will be put on administrative leave until an investigation into the matter is complete.

This occurred on Charles Street between Gayle and South Broad streets.

Prine was on the scene in the aftermath as well as Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood. The DA’s office is conducting a parallel investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

