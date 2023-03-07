Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy

On Monday, Houston Academy celebrated in style as the school hosted a Celebration of Giving event to honor those who donated towards the campus renovations.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After millions in renovations, Houston Academy is almost unrecognizable.

Monday evening, Houston Academy hosted a celebration of giving event aimed to thank the donors that contributed to the changes on campus.

With help from these donors, the school now has new renovated classrooms, high-tech STEAM labs, new foreign language classrooms, an updated gym and much more.

Perhaps the largest addition is the new student life center that has new classrooms, a brand-new performing arts stage and auditorium and provides a common area for students to lounge and chat.

“I would like to extend on behalf of the H-A family our sincere and heartfelt gratitude to you for choosing to be a part of this H-A story,” said Dr. Vince Janney, head of schools at Houston Academy. “As a result of your generosity, we are now poised to take Houston Academy from great to even greater, so we thank you.”

After highlighting the renovations, donors were allowed to roam campus and see the changes for themselves.

