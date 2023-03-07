March Chapter Chat: Extra Yarn by Mac Barnett

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s always a good time to introduce new habits into your life. Here at News4, wea re encouraging you to do so through literature.

This month, Chapter Chat focused on children’s books. Read Across America Week just wrapped up, but Director of the Houston County Library Chris Warren and News4 wanted to keep the celebration going.

“I thought it would be a good month to talk about children’s books but particularly picture books and the illustrators behind them,” Warren explained.

Warren brought Extra Yarn written by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen.

This month's installment of Chapter Chat highlights Extra Yarn (macbarnett.com)

The book follows a little girl named Annabelle who lives in a cold, wintery town. She finds a magic box of yarn to knit a colorful sweater for herself.

Finding she has more yarn, she makes a sweater for her dog, and her friend, and her friends dog. She continues making sweaters until nearly everyone in her town is covered in warm colorful yarn.

A man finds out about her magic yarn and attempts to buy it from her. When she won’t sell, he steals it. He finds that it’s not nearly as magical for him as it was for Annabelle.

“I think people will be very surprised by how the box is incredibly special to the little girl, Annabelle, because of what she’s able to do with her creativity and her imagination,” Warren said.

It’s a wonderful story about creativity and community.

Reading is important not just during Read Across America Week, but all year round.

Warren emphasized the importance of building a habit of reading to your children, even at a very early age.

“They associate reading with affection. They associate reading with people who love them. As they grow, they’ll see reading as a habit and something that they love,” Warren said.

The Dothan Houston County Library Systems supports reading at every age. They have programs such as Bouncing Babies every Thursday at the Westgate Branch for children ages 0-2.

It’s easy to get a library card and get you and your family involved with the DHCLS. Just visit any of their branches and someone will be happy to help set you up with a card.

