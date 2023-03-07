Lawmakers leery of tax rebate

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass legislative delegation is leery about tax rebates that would put a few hundred dollars in the pockets of Alabamians.

The reason is they believe the booming economy that has bolstered state coffers with strong tax revenues will fizzle.

“I remember back in ‘06 and ‘07 we were $600 million to the good before things went south,” recalls Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark).

The housing market crashed, the economy tanked, and Alabama government struggled to provide essential services.

“We don’t want to get ourselves back in a situation where we’ve got to come back and (pass) some type of tax to prop the funds up,” said Clouse.

One loose rebate proposal would give $200 to $300 to taxpayers who filed state income taxes for the previous year, with that money coming from the bulging Education Trust Fund.

“Principally, I’m always for government not taking more than it needs but I think we’re going to have a downturn (going) forward and I think that money would be best spent for economic development,” is how freshman House member Rick Rehm (R-Dothan) sees things.

His philosophy is that economic development could shield Alabama from the full effects of a recession.

There are other potential tax cuts that could also be considered including waiving income tax on overtime paid to employees and slicing the state grocery tax.

But Clouse, who until this year chaired the House budget committee, fears that one day the state’s budget surplus will be needed.

“Unlike the federal government we can only spend what we have so we’ve got to be really careful here,” he told News 4.

Representatives Paul Lee and Jeff Sorrells, along with State Senator Donnie Chesteen expressed similar concerns when they spoke to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues breakfast on Monday.

All are Republicans.

