Lawmakers leery of tax rebate

One loose rebate proposal would give $200 to $300 to taxpayers who filed state income taxes for the previous year, with that money coming from the bulging Education Trust Fund.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Wiregrass legislative delegation is leery about tax rebates that would put a few hundred dollars in the pockets of Alabamians.

The reason is they believe the booming economy that has bolstered state coffers with strong tax revenues will fizzle.

“I remember back in ‘06 and ‘07 we were $600 million to the good before things went south,” recalls Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark).

The housing market crashed, the economy tanked, and Alabama government struggled to provide essential services.

“We don’t want to get ourselves back in a situation where we’ve got to come back and (pass) some type of tax to prop the funds up,” said Clouse.

One loose rebate proposal would give $200 to $300 to taxpayers who filed state income taxes for the previous year, with that money coming from the bulging Education Trust Fund.

“Principally, I’m always for government not taking more than it needs but I think we’re going to have a downturn (going) forward and I think that money would be best spent for economic development,” is how freshman House member Rick Rehm (R-Dothan) sees things.

His philosophy is that economic development could shield Alabama from the full effects of a recession.

There are other potential tax cuts that could also be considered including waiving income tax on overtime paid to employees and slicing the state grocery tax.

But Clouse, who until this year chaired the House budget committee, fears that one day the state’s budget surplus will be needed.

“Unlike the federal government we can only spend what we have so we’ve got to be really careful here,” he told News 4.

Representatives Paul Lee and Jeff Sorrells, along with State Senator Donnie Chesteen expressed similar concerns when they spoke to the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues breakfast on Monday.

All are Republicans.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal

Latest News

Ozark Leisure Services is upgrading its walking trail at Ed Lisenby Lake.
Ed Lisenby Lake upgrades walking trail for the community
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting
Several organizations have filed a civil rights complaint against the State of Alabama and the...
Civil rights complaint filed over Alabama’s wastewater infrastructure fund distributions
Ozark Leisure Services is upgrading its walking trail at Ed Lisenby Lake.
Upgrades to Ozark Walking Trail