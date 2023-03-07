Isolated showers today

SYNOPSIS - A little warmer to start off on this Tuesday morning with temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. This afternoon we will see the chance of a few isolated showers but they will be short lived. Tomorrow will be cooler in the 70s for highs, a weak cold front will move through Wednesday night and keep us in the lower to middle 70s for highs on Thursday. Friday afternoon we will see a good chance of some rain but severe weather with this looks unlikely. Sunday night into Monday our next front moves through and this one we will have to watch for the chance of a few strong to severe storms.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 84°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds NE 5-15 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 74° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 57° High: 78° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, rain late. Low: 50° High: 76° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, rain early. Low: 54° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 43° High: 64° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 57° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

