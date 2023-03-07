Ed Lisenby Lake upgrades walking trail for the community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark Leisure Services is upgrading its walking trail at Ed Lisenby Lake.

The over 3 mile loop saw improvements to its bridges, as the caretakers of the trail improved the troubled areas by recycling old supplies to restore old bridges.

The walking trail mile markers got some major updates, including a re-measurement of the trail to make sure there is a marker every one-tenth of a mile. The posts for each marker were cleaned up, painted with corresponding zone colors, and renumbered.

Caretaker Jess White says they are working to improve cleanliness to attract more people to the area “by cleaning it up more. Off the trail, just widening it, which helps keep some of the critters away. (It) makes it safer for the patrons that walk around.”

The trail is located off Myrtle Drive in Ozark.

