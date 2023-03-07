DPD: 1 nabbed in weekend bar shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have made an arrest in connection with the weekend Dothan bar fight turned shooting.

According to officials, on March 4, DPD responded to reports of an Assault in the 3000 block of Ross Clark Circle.

Upon arrival officers found three victims had been shot with a firearm.

Investigators responded to the scene and were able to identify the shooter, Antinio Zy’Keith Turner of Dothan.

At this time, Turner has been arrested for three counts of Assault I.

He is currently being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

Victims were treated at area hospitals, and their injuries are not life threatening.

