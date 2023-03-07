Cooler Temperatures Arriving

By Emily Acton
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A nice cool down is expected for the Wiregrass this upcoming week. Starting Wednesday high temperatures will only reach the middle 70s. A chance of showers by the end of the week and again at the end of our weekend. Looking like we might see 60s for the high temperatures at the beginning of next week!

TONIGHT – Broken clouds. Low near 58°. Winds ENE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 75°. Winds E at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds ENE at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 74° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 60° High: 78° 40%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 72° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms late. Low: 50° High: 76° 50%

MON: Any rain ends early, then partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 65° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

