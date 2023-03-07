Aniah Blanchard murder suspect pleads not guilty

Ibraheem Yazeed is indicted for the murder of Aniah Blanchard.
Ibraheem Yazeed is indicted for the murder of Aniah Blanchard.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The man accused of killing Aniah Blanchard was arraigned in court Monday morning.

Ibraheem Yazeed, 33, pleaded not guilty to all counts of capital murder, according to court documents. He was indicted on three counts in November.

Blanchard was reported missing in Auburn in October 2019. Her body was found in a wooded area in Macon County about a month later.

Investigators say Yazeed shot her while abducting her and stealing her car. His three counts refer to the same crime, specially, a murder during a kidnapping, a murder during a robbery, and a murder involving a victim in a vehicle.

He also asked for additional counsel at his arraignment.

The defense has 10 days to file any special motions or pleas on the indictment.

Yazeed could face the death penalty if convicted.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal

Latest News

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is working to motivate everyone to have "Fuel for the...
Registered dietitian gives tips for nutritious meals
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy
On Monday, Houston Academy celebrated in style as the school hosted a Celebration of Giving...
Renovations at Houston Academy
House Democrats announced their 2023 agenda named “Plan for Prosperity.” Leader of the party,...
House Democrats lay out 2023 legislative priorities