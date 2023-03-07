Alabama man indicted on 11 counts of capital murder and abuse of corpse

Jose Paulino Pascual Reyes is accused of beating a woman and her young son to death in Tallapoosa County
State prosecutors have announced Jose Paulino Pascual Reyes has now been charged and indicted on 11 counts of capital murder
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama man has been indicted on nearly a dozen charges after allegedly killing a woman and her child, then dismembering and mutilating their bodies.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the 11-count indictment Tuesday against Jose Paulino Pascual Reyes, 37, who is accused of killing Sandra Vazquez Ceja and Omar Gallegos Vazquez in August. The Associated Press identified the victims as Reyes’ live-in girlfriend and her son.

Reyes, of Tallapoosa County, faces nine counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse. He was served with the indictment Monday at the Russell County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.

The AG’s office presented evidence to a Tallapoosa County grand jury on Jan. 31, which led to the indictments. Specifically, the indictment charges that Reyes intentionally caused both victims’ deaths during the abduction and sexual assault of a minor. He’s then accused of dismembering and/or mutilating the corpses.

Extremely graphic court documents revealed gruesome details of what investigators say happened to the victims, noting that one of the victims was smothered while the other was beaten to death.

The case was opened after a 12-year-old girl was found walking alone on the night of Aug. 1. She led investigators to the horrific discovery on County Road 34, just south of Dadeville.

Court filings indicate the child had been tied to bed posts for nearly a week, during which time she was assaulted and kept in a drugged state through the use of alcohol. The child later managed to escape, the documents revealed, only after chewing through her restraints.

If convicted, Reyes faces the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the nine charges of capital murder. The punishment for the abuse of corpse charges ranges from one to 10 years, the AG’s office said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal
Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law...
15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school
Massive donations result in many changes for Houston Academy.
Massive renovations finished at Houston Academy

Latest News

Investigation into deputy-involved shooting underway
UPDATE: Mobile PD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Charles Street
Escalating construction costs are driving up the price of the pet shelter, from $8.5 million to...
New pet shelter and adoption center leaps forward
Gov. Kay Ivey delivers the State of the State address, as shown in this file photo from Jan....
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey set to give state of the state address at 6 p.m.
Gulf Shores public safety officials hope to hand out 50,000 kids activity sheets this year
Beach safety themed kids activity sheets target families at Gulf Shores restaurants