2 vehicle involved wreck takes life of an Enterprise resident, injures 3 others

Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida
Sight of the wreck: State Road 293, just east of State Road 85 in Okaloosa County, Florida(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A two car wreck occurred in Florida Monday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. ending in the death of an Enterprise man and injuring 3 others.

According to an official release from Florida Highway Patrol, an Enterprise man, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials confirm a white Toyota Camry, driven by the Enterprise man, was traveling west on State Road 293, just east of State Road 85.

A silver Honda Accord was traveling east on State Road 293, approaching the Toyota Camry, also just east of State Road 85.

The Toyota Camry crossed the center line and collided with the Honda Accord head on.

There were 2 other occupants in the Toyota Camry that received injuries. A 13 year old passenger received serious injuries while a 7 year old passenger sustained minor injuries.

No one in the Toyota Camry was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, per Florida Highway Patrol.

The solo occupant of the Honda Accord also sustained serious injuries.

All of the injured parties were transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment.

The identity of the victim will not be released because Florida does not identify victims of car wrecks.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal
Jimmy Chilimigras, 15, graduated from high school at the age of 12 and is now preparing for law...
15-year-old with master’s degree prepares for law school
Rep. Steve Clouse (R-Ozark) addresses the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues...
Lawmakers leery of tax rebate
Capital murder suspect enters plea agreement for lesser charge

Latest News

Chapter Chat with DHCLS: Read Across America edition
Chapter Chat with DHCLS: Read Across America edition
File Image: Alabama Statehouse
Alabama lawmakers to begin 2023 legislative session Tuesday
MPD Chief Paul Prine gives update on deadly officer-involved shooting
Mobile PD: Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Charles Street
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor