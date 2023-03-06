State Director Dana McCain speaks at Dothan Rotary meeting

Dana McCain speaks about Katie Britt's early days as Senator.
Dana McCain speaks about Katie Britt's early days as Senator.(WTVY)
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Rotary Club of Dothan hosted a special guest for its meeting Monday afternoon.

Dana McCain, state director for Senator Katie Britt, acted as the keynote speaker at the lunch.

While there, McCain highlighted some of the goals Britt has for her campaign.

She especially highlighting her work done at the southwest border of U.S. and Mexico.

“If you are here, you understand things that are unique to Southeast Alabama,” said McCain. “We’re really encouraged and really fortunate to say, for the first time ever, we can say that a Wiregrass native is sitting in the US Senate and advocating for us.”

McCain also mentioned the work Britt is doing to ensure farming safety throughout the states and adding field offices in every congressional district.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck

Latest News

EFD is accepting flags at all four stations.
Enterprise Fire Department accepting U.S. flags for retirement
Judge upholds firing of woman at center of city scandal
Judge upholds firing of woman at center of city scandal
Tips for buying a timeshare
Due diligence a must when considering purchasing a timeshare
Several organizations have filed a civil rights complaint against the State of Alabama and the...
Civil rights complaint filed over Alabama’s wastewater infrastructure fund distributions