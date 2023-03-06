State Director Dana McCain speaks at Dothan Rotary meeting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Rotary Club of Dothan hosted a special guest for its meeting Monday afternoon.

Dana McCain, state director for Senator Katie Britt, acted as the keynote speaker at the lunch.

While there, McCain highlighted some of the goals Britt has for her campaign.

She especially highlighting her work done at the southwest border of U.S. and Mexico.

“If you are here, you understand things that are unique to Southeast Alabama,” said McCain. “We’re really encouraged and really fortunate to say, for the first time ever, we can say that a Wiregrass native is sitting in the US Senate and advocating for us.”

McCain also mentioned the work Britt is doing to ensure farming safety throughout the states and adding field offices in every congressional district.

