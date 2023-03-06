Somewhat Cooler Air In Sight

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonably warm weather continues for Tuesday, but we’ll drop by several degrees for the middle of the week. Temperatures will fluctuate for the end of the week and the weekend as we track a boundary in the area. Lower-end rain chances will appear at times this week, but we’re tracking the potential for a more substantial rainmaker by Sunday night.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, stray showers. Low near 66°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, stray showers. High near 84°. Winds W/NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 75° 10%

THU: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 57° High: 74° 20%

FRI: Partly sunny, a few showers. Low: 57° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 49° High: 69° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, showers & thunderstorms late. Low: 48° High: 74° 50%

MON: Any rain ends early, then partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 67° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

