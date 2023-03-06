Small businesses gearing up for spring break crowds

South Walton is seeing thousands more visitors this spring.
South Walton is seeing thousands more visitors this spring.(WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - March is here, and so are the spring break crowds.

It’s good news for local small businesses like The Sugar Shak in Rosemary Beach. Owner Brittany Snell Beason said business usually picks up the second week of March.

“Spring Break is essential in paying the bills,” Snell Beason said. “That’s how you pay your rent, your employees, and your candy manufacturer. That’s how you pay for everything.”

The Sugar Shak isn’t the only place that’s prepared for businesses to pick up. Sundog Books in Seaside also sees sales increase in the spring.

“Spring Break has impacted our business,” Sundog Books owner Linda White said. “It’s the main source of income for the whole spring. It lasts six weeks, so it just completely changes the whole year.”

The two business owners said the summer months are when they see the most customers.

