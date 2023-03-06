From Panthers to Govs

Panthers to Govs
By Nick Brooks
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A pair of former Wicksburg Panthers are now reunited at the college level as they look to win a championship with the Wallace-Dothan Governors in 2023.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

Latest News

Panthers to Govs
Panthers to Govs
Montgomery Motor Speedway will hold the 59th annual Alabama 200 "Hunt for the BEAR" on Mar. 4.
Montgomery Motor Speedway to hold 59th annual Alabama 200
The Troy Trojans
Controversial call ends tournament run for Troy Women’s Basketball
For second-year head coach Jon Sumrall, the challenges are easy to identify heading into the...
Troy football opens spring practice March 7