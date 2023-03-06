Montgomery Humane Society receives $30K grant from Rachael Ray

File photo. The pictured cat is not available for adoption through the Montgomery Humane Society.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society has been awarded a $30,415 grant by the Rachael Ray Save Them All Foundation.

MHS says the grant will close the “cat no-kill gap.” The focus will be on increasing the number of neonatal and unweaned kittens fostered, thus ensuring they receive the specialized care needed to thrive and grow into healthy cats.

Additionally, MHS says it will encourage customers to leave neonatal kittens with their mom, as this is the best way to ensure their survival and growth.

“We are grateful for this grant from the Rachael Ray Save Them All Foundation,” said Denton Hawk, Intervention Manager of the Montgomery Humane Society. “It will enable us to help more neonatal and unweaned kittens and make progress toward closing our no-kill gap. We are committed to saving as many animals’ lives as possible, and this grant will help us achieve that goal.”

For more information about the Montgomery Humane Society and its programs, please visit our website at www.montgomeryhumane.com.

The Rachael Ray Save Them All Foundation is dedicated to helping animal shelters and rescue groups save the lives of at-risk pets in communities across the United States.

