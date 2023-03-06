Mobile County judge dismisses robbery cases after learning two witnesses have been murdered

Judge expresses frustration: ‘This reminds me of the Mafia in the 1930s’
Bobby Williams III ... robbery charge dismissed.
Bobby Williams III ... robbery charge dismissed.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Monday reluctantly granted a prosecution request to dismiss a robbery charge in a case where two witnesses have been murdered and the alleged victim has skipped town.

Prosecutors had accused Bobby Williams III, 20, of Mobile, of holding up a man at gunpoint and stealing a cell phone in August 2019. But prosecutors told Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks on Monday that they could not proceed because the victim, although subpoenaed, now is in Colorado and two witnesses have been killed.

Brooks said he had no choice by to dismiss the case, but he called it a “pathetic” turn of event.

“You know what this reminds me of?” This reminds me of the Mafia in the 1930s,” he said. “Witnesses have disappeared in a robbery case.”

Brooks said the developments illustrate a larger problem plaguing the criminal justice system.

“This is the state we have come to. … This court can’t solve the cultural problems we have,” he said. “But I can express my frustrations about it.”

Turning directly to the defendant, he said, “Mr. Williams, I don’t know what happened. You’re presumed innocent. But you’ve been given a big break here. I suggest you take advantage of it.”

The judge’s order leaves open the possibility that prosecutors could reinstate the charges, but defense attorney Bucky Thomas said as practical matter, the base likely is over.

“They’ll have a hard time prosecutor that case anyway,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

