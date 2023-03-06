Low end rain chances this week

SYNOPSIS - Cooler this morning to start off Monday, this afternoon we will watch temperatures warm into the lower 80s for afternoon highs with a very low end chance of a shower or two. Tomorrow a slightly better chance of a shower or two in the afternoon hours. We will stay warm through the weekend, but rain chances will pick up by Friday afternoon when a weak cold front moves through. Models are hinting at some much cooler weather as we head into next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. High near 81°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds SW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. High near 83°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 77° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 74° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 57° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 75° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 80° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 73° 30%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5 kts. Seas 2 ft

