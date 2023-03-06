Low end rain chances this week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS - Cooler this morning to start off Monday, this afternoon we will watch temperatures warm into the lower 80s for afternoon highs with a very low end chance of a shower or two. Tomorrow a slightly better chance of a shower or two in the afternoon hours. We will stay warm through the weekend, but rain chances will pick up by Friday afternoon when a weak cold front moves through. Models are hinting at some much cooler weather as we head into next week.

TODAY - Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. High near 81°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 63°. Winds SW 5-10 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly sunny, slight rain chance. High near 83°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 77° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 55° High: 74° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 57° High: 78° 30%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 75° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 59° High: 80° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 66° High: 73° 30%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 41° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

Latest News

WTVY 4WARN Weather
Small Chance of Rain Each Day this Week
wx
Meteorologist Emily Acton Weathercast 3-4-2023
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Picture Perfect Weekend!
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Friday, March 3, 2023