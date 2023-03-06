Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County judge won’t order a fired Dothan employee implicated in a child feeding scandal back to work.

Judge Butch Binford ruled city supervisors and personnel board acted within guidelines when it upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination.

Wingfield alleged supervisors discriminated against her and made her a scapegoat in a nutrition initiative that the FBI is investigating.

A 23-year city employee, Wingfield coordinated a Department of Leisure Services program that provided meals to mostly low-income children.

City officials claim she mismanaged the federally funded initiative and committed numerous infractions that included falsifying documents required for reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

They claim that paperwork often depicted several hundred meals had been delivered on a single day when only a small portion of those had been passed out.

The city paid a restaurant several million dollars to provide those meals, though some were tossed into dumpsters, according to the city.

Wingfield’s poor job performance has embarrassed the city at the very least, Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper claimed in a previous WTVY interview.

After he learned of those improprieties Wingfield was fired and a criminal investigation commenced, Cowper said.

Wingfield denies allegations of her wrongdoing and, in her suit, claimed that her unfair treatment began long before the feeding issues surfaced.

She alleges that in 2021 supervisors demeaned her in front of others during a meeting and, after she stood up for herself, she was suspended.

She claims her bosses also retaliated because she uncovered their misuse of federal funds that had been awarded to the city during the pandemic.

And she insinuates that Leisure Services’ upper management are racists who have treated Blacks with less respect than other employees.

She also believes that she may have been unfairly targeted because of a $3100 worthless check that she wrote to an Enterprise automobile dealership.

Though she wrote that check in 2017, Wingfield was not arrested until May 2022 during a traffic stop and as her professional career unraveled.

Blaming the matter on a clerical issue, she repaid the money and prosecutors dropped charges soon afterwards.

However, when she informed her bosses about the incident, they almost simultaneously confronted her with allegations that she had rigged the feeding program bid process, Wingfield claims.

The alleged falsified documents and questions about the bid process fairness led to Wingfield’s termination, though she claims that at about the same time she was lauded for how well she coordinated the feeding initiative.

After the Dothan Personnel Board upheld her termination, Wingfield filed the lawsuit in Houston County Circuit Court and Binford heard arguments from attorneys last month, then issued his ruling late Friday.

One of Wingfield’s supervisors retired and several of her coworkers were disciplined for their role in the embarrassing incident.

City officials say the FBI is investigating fraud with the assistance of Dothan police but nobody, including Wingfield, has been implicated of criminal wrongdoing.

A request for comment on the judge’s ruling has been sent to Wingfield’s attorney.

