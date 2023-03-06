Judge upholds firing of city worker at center of feeding scandal

Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following...
Stephanie Wingfield (R) listens as her attorney, Richard Rice, speaks to WTVY News 4 following her termination hearing on July 28, 2022.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Houston County judge won’t order a fired Dothan employee implicated in a child feeding scandal back to work.

Judge Butch Binford ruled city supervisors and personnel board acted within guidelines when it upheld Stephanie Wingfield’s termination.

Wingfield alleged supervisors discriminated against her and made her a scapegoat in a nutrition initiative that the FBI is investigating.

A 23-year city employee, Wingfield coordinated a Department of Leisure Services program that provided meals to mostly low-income children.

City officials claim she mismanaged the federally funded initiative and committed numerous infractions that included falsifying documents required for reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

They claim that paperwork often depicted several hundred meals had been delivered on a single day when only a small portion of those had been passed out.

Related: City employee fired amid feeding scandal

The city paid a restaurant several million dollars to provide those meals, though some were tossed into dumpsters, according to the city.

Wingfield’s poor job performance has embarrassed the city at the very least, Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper claimed in a previous WTVY interview.

After he learned of those improprieties Wingfield was fired and a criminal investigation commenced, Cowper said.

Wingfield denies allegations of her wrongdoing and, in her suit, claimed that her unfair treatment began long before the feeding issues surfaced.

She alleges that in 2021 supervisors demeaned her in front of others during a meeting and, after she stood up for herself, she was suspended.

She claims her bosses also retaliated because she uncovered their misuse of federal funds that had been awarded to the city during the pandemic.

And she insinuates that Leisure Services’ upper management are racists who have treated Blacks with less respect than other employees.

Related: City blames one woman with feeding mess

She also believes that she may have been unfairly targeted because of a $3100 worthless check that she wrote to an Enterprise automobile dealership.

Though she wrote that check in 2017, Wingfield was not arrested until May 2022 during a traffic stop and as her professional career unraveled.

Blaming the matter on a clerical issue, she repaid the money and prosecutors dropped charges soon afterwards.

However, when she informed her bosses about the incident, they almost simultaneously confronted her with allegations that she had rigged the feeding program bid process, Wingfield claims.

The alleged falsified documents and questions about the bid process fairness led to Wingfield’s termination, though she claims that at about the same time she was lauded for how well she coordinated the feeding initiative.

After the Dothan Personnel Board upheld her termination, Wingfield filed the lawsuit in Houston County Circuit Court and Binford heard arguments from attorneys last month, then issued his ruling late Friday.

One of Wingfield’s supervisors retired and several of her coworkers were disciplined for their role in the embarrassing incident.

City officials say the FBI is investigating fraud with the assistance of Dothan police but nobody, including Wingfield, has been implicated of criminal wrongdoing.

A request for comment on the judge’s ruling has been sent to Wingfield’s attorney.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

Latest News

Jeremy Taylor
Escaped Morgan County inmate fled to Tennessee
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in weekend Selma nightclub shooting
Bobby Williams III ... robbery charge dismissed.
Mobile County judge dismisses robbery cases after learning two witnesses have been murdered
Enter to win tickets to Bulls, Bands, and Barrels
GIVEAWAY: Enter to win tickets to Bulls, Bands, and Barrels