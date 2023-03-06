GIVEAWAY: Enter to win tickets to Bulls, Bands, and Barrels

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This weekend the National Peanut Festival Arena will be filled with bulls, bands, and barrels.

A one night only show, there will be bull riding and barrel racing followed by live country music by Trey Lewis with Ella Langley and Tristan Baugh.

This is different from your regular rodeo. It combines all of the draw of the western sports world with the atmosphere of a concert.

News4 is excited to be able to offer free tickets to the show. All you have to do is fill out the form below.

The giveaway will run all week, with drawings starting tomorrow. A four pack of tickets will be given out every day. Tickets cover all four events at the show, bull riding and barrel racing, the pre-show concert, bull fighting, and the main concert.

On Friday, on News4 This Morning we will have the in arena entertainer Josh “Porkchop” Garrick. There we will announce a grand prize winner whose tickets will include a meet and greet with performer Ella Langley as well as Porkchop.

The form will be open until Thursday, March 9 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets will be emailed to the winners. The event kicks off on March 11. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The event start is 6:00 p.m. when Tristan Baugh begins, followed by the western sports portion of the show. Then Ella Langley opens for Trey Lewis to wrap the party!

Fill out the form below to win four tickets to Bulls, Bands, and Barrels.

