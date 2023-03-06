Firefighters rescue 4 small kittens from burning building

Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
Four kittens were rescued from a house fire in Akron, Ohio.
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - No life is too small for firefighters to save, and that was the case for the firefighters in Akron who rescued four kittens who were trapped in a burning home.

The two-story house in the 700 block of Brown Street caught fire on Feb. 28.

Firefighters searched the home and found no residents inside. However, they saved the four kittens found there.

The flames were quickly put out, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Akron Fire confirmed no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck
The tractor trailer involved caught a low wire, resulting in power lines down on U.S. Highway...
Power restored following Dothan tractor trailer wreck
The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., Sunday, March 5,...
In Selma, Biden says right to vote remains under assault
The visit to Selma was a chance for Biden to speak directly to the current generation of civil...
President Biden, others cross bridge on anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday'
President Biden attends event in Selma Alabama marking the 58th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.
President Biden calls for voting protections in Selma
2 people are dead, and six others were injured after a house party turned violent in Douglas...
Fatal shooting erupts at Georgia party with over 100 teens