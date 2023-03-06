FHP reminding the public to arrive alive; don't drink and drive.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -You can have a good time on vacation, and still arrive at your destination alive, if you plan ahead.

“Arrive alive is our big push and that is one of the things we are coming back swinging as we enter the month of March. As we enter spring break, Arrive alive. You have so many options with Uber, Lyft, a taxi, a free wrecker, a friend, phone a friend, designated driver-- there are so many options to get home safely. Enjoy our beaches but get home safely,” Jason King with FHP said.

According to FHP in March of 2022, alcohol was confirmed in 479 crashes in Florida. Officials report that this is a 3% increase from 2021.

Also, FHP said that of the 5,746 impaired-driving crashes – those influenced by drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both – in Florida in 2022, nearly 10% (568) occurred in March.

So during this spring break season choose to get home safely and don’t become a statistic.

“We get a lot of people that come down and let their hair down and wind up in jail because they choose not to make sound decisions. When they start drinking or drinking and driving. We see death, loss of life, loss of limbs, and loss of loved ones, it is very traumatic. Even for us as law enforcement to have to deal with on the roadside and report that to families. It is what it is and it is and mentally it is a stress for all of us,” King said.

No matter what time of year it is, if you see someone on the road who you believe may be under the influence call 9-1-1 so an officer can check it out.

“Keep a safe distance from that car. Just because you feel a little threatened or are uncertain do not try to pass them. Actually, slow down and change your direction of travel for your safety. If you are able to report get us as much information as possible. car description how many occupants are in the vehicle. If you can get a tag number that would be great but don’t risk your life trying to get that information for us,” King said.

In addition, FHP is also one of many agencies that are a part of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office DUI Task Force.

