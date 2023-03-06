Enterprise Fire offers flag collection

ENTERPRISE, Ala.(Press Release) – The Enterprise Fire Department will serve as a collection site for Enterprise residents who would like to drop off U.S. flags for proper disposal.

“We proudly wear the flag on our uniform every day and it’s important that we do our part to show the flag the respect it deserves when it’s time for it to be retired,” Enterprise Fire Chief Christopher Davis said.

“The Enterprise Fire Department will gladly accept flags at any of our fire stations. We will ensure they get into the right hands for a retirement ceremony. This is just another way we can serve our community.”

According to the Department of Defense, the U.S. flag is considered a sacred symbol and burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration. Collected flags will be given to local veteran organizations to dispose of them during proper ceremonies.

Flags can be dropped off at any of the four Enterprise Fire Stations:

Central: 301 Plaza Drive

East: 1701 Rucker Boulevard

North: 1201 Dauphin Street

West: 102 Aviation Boulevard

