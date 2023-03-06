Dothan registered dietician gives tips for balanced meals beyond National Nutrition month

This year’s focus is putting eating with the environment in mind at the forefront.
This year’s focus is putting eating with the environment in mind at the forefront.(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is working to motivate everyone to have “Fuel for the Future.” It is part of their 50th annual national nutrition campaign.

This year’s focus is putting eating with the environment in mind at the forefront.

Jessie White is a registered dietician in Dothan. She challenges you to take part in the national focus by shopping for foods that have less packaging, locally grown and eating more plants.

White said this month is all about highlighting nutrition and creating healthy habits that can last year-round.

She’s the founder of Nourished Nutrition Consulting. She said her go-to tips when it comes to eating nutritious meals: plan and shop ahead and use ingredients you have on hand.

Her favorite way to plan a well-balanced meal is using the “plate method.”

“You want half of your meal or half of your plate to be those non-starchy veggies,” White said. “That’s things like broccoli and you know salad. That’s one of the easiest things to do that with is salad. Cabbage and kale, and the different leafy green vegetables are a great way to incorporate those non-starchy veggies. We want about a fourth of our plate to be protein. That can be a fish or lean chicken or lean beef or something like that. Then about a fourth of our plate to be some kind of higher fiber carbohydrate so that can be a sweet potato, or quinoa.”

Another tip: keep it interesting and add variety by mixing in frozen and fresh foods.

White said the plate method can be adjusted to fit dietary restrictions. She said some health conditions do change some people’s nutrient needs and that’s where dieticians come in.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Aleya Brooks said she was scheduled to be taken off life support Sunday.
‘In the arms of Jesus’: Teen critically injured by falling tree to be taken off life support
HNN File
Three shot, another injured in Dothan bar fight
The body of Nathan Millard, 42, was found early Monday.
Body of missing Georgia man found in Louisiana
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Walker Co. Sheriff’s Office responds to lawsuit in death of inmate
The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Alabama Highway 27 and...
1 killed in Dale County 2-car wreck

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Third-year students David Cooper, Jacob Gramacy, and Anthony Monaco were on that winning team
ACOM crowned international simulation champion
Source: WBRC video
UAB’s Interstitial Lung Disease program provides education and awareness for rare lung diseases
Adolescents are experiencing a high risk of mental health challenges post-pandemic.
Youth mental health is a growing concern in Alabama