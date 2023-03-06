Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Bruce Willis’ wife wants the paparazzi to keep its distance from her husband, who has dementia.

In an Instagram video, Emma Heming Willis asked photographers to stop yelling at the “Die Hard” star when they see him in public.

She recounted a recent incident where paparazzi attempted to speak to Willis when he made a rare public appearance to meet friends for coffee.

Also, Heming Willis asked for advice from other caregivers and specialists on how to get loved ones out in the world safely.

Her request comes weeks after the Willis family announced the actor has a form of dementia called fronto-temporal dementia or FTD.

It is caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the areas of the brain generally associated with personality, behavior and language.

